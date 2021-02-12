The Town of Pax public utility adopted an ordinance on Feb. 8 that increases water rates by 30 percent to its 301 customers.
The proposed increase – $4.10 for 3,000 gallons monthly – will become effective March 25 and will produce approximately $64,208 annually in additional revenue.
The increases are based on averages of all customers. Individual customers may receive increases that are greater or less than average.
The requested rates are only a proposal and are subject to change by the Public Service Commission in its review of this filing The Commission shall review and approve or modify the increased rates only upon the filing of a petition within 30 days of the adoption of the ordinance. Any customer aggrieved by the changed rates or charges may present to the Commission a petition signed by not less than 25 percent of the customers served by such municipally operated public utility.
All feedback should be addressed to the Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, 201 Brooks St., P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
A complete copy of the proposed rates, as well as a representative of the utility to provide any information requested concerning it, is available to all customers, prospective customers, or their agents at Town of Pax, 37 School St..