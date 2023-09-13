charleston, w.va. – Sixteen paving projects all over West Virginia are among 30 projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
In all, the WVDOH accepted bids for approximately $40 million in paving projects on Mountain State highways. Projects include paving a four-mile stretch of Interstate 79 in Braxton and Gilmer counties, and paving projects on US 19, US 50, US 119 and various state routes.
By concentrating on funding major construction projects, the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program freed up millions of dollars in funding to pave an unprecedented number of main and secondary roads. Since March 2019, the WVDOH has paved more than 6,015 miles of roads with blacktop.
Projects in southern West Virginia included in the bid letting were:
- WV 20 paving, Bluestone Lake to Hinton. (Summers County)
- WV 97 paving, Saulsville to Maben. (Wyoming County)
- US 219 paving, Lillydale Back Creek to Bud Ridge. (Monroe County)
- Harper Road paving. (Raleigh County)
- Hinton Brier Branch Culvert replacement, Hinton. (Summers County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Harper Road traffic signals. (Raleigh County)
- US 19 paving, Fayette county line to Mt. Lookout. (Nicholas County)
- WV 112 paving, Ingleside to Oakvale. (Mercer County)
