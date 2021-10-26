With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23
Fayette County
Mount Hope — Thursday, Nov. 11: noon - 6 p.m., JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Oak Hill — Friday, Nov. 12: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 350 West Oyler Ave.
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg — Tuesday, Nov. 2: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., WVSOM Alumni Center, 400 Lee Street
Lewisburg — Thursday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Robert C Byrd Clinic, 1464 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg — Monday, nov. 22: noon - 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street
White Sulphur Springs — Monday, Nov. 1: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, 40798 Midland Trail East
Monroe County
Union — Friday, Nov. 1: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 South Main Street
Nicholas County
Craigsville — Thursday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nicholas County Career and Technical Center, 215 Milam Addition Ave
Craigsville — Thursday, Nov. 18: 1 - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 16664 Webster Road
Summersville — Tuesday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 422 Main St.
Raleigh County
Beckley — Wednesday, Nov. 3: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Beckley — Friday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd.
Beckley — Wednesday, Nov. 10: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Beckley — Thursday, Nov. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Francis De Sales, 626 S Oakwood Ave