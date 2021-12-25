Pastor asks for water service on South Sand Branch

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver pledged on Tuesday to bring water to 24 households on South Sand Branch Road, and he has asked the county fire coordinator and attorney to begin gathering information for a plan.
Mike Gunnoe, a resident of South Sand Branch and pastor of Living Waters Baptist Church in Beckley, surprised Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth when he walked to the podium during a public speakers' segment of the regular Commission meeting.
Gunnoe was carrying two glass jars; each was filled with liquid. One was a dark amber color while the other was a lighter amber color.
"This is our water, a mile apart," Gunnoe said, showing the liquid to the room.
Three years ago, Gunnoe said, South Sand Branch residents had paid to have a private lab test their company. They discovered that it had the bacteria E. coli and two other bacteria that make it harmful for humans to drink.
Tolliver, who grew up in Wyoming County without reliable water service, has made it his mission to bring water service to unserved areas of the county. Once two projects are completed, 98 percent of the county will have public water service, up from less than 90 percent when Tolliver took office in 2010.
But on Tuesday, as Gunnoe talked, Tolliver admitted that he was surprised.
Gunnoe told Commission that 65 people in a three-mile stretch of South Sand Branch live below a local rock quarry. The rock quarry is owned by a construction company that specializes in laying concrete and concrete block, brick, architectural pavers and stone.
"We're not here to complain about them because they produce a lot of jobs, a lot of money, for the county and the state," said Gunnone.
The people on South Sand Branch had once asked the county to give them public water service, according to Gunnoe.
"(County attorney Bill Roop) worked pretty hard to try to get us water, and they couldn't cross the Turnpike to South Sand Branch Road," said Gunnoe. "Well, now the water is being run to what we call the old John Wooton farm that joins Chris Cline's property.
"We're right over the ridge from that."
Cline, the late billionaire businessman and philanthropist, died in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4, 2019.
Since public water service was not brought past the farm, the residents of South Sand Branch relied on wells.
When the rock company blasts, their water supply is harmed, Gunnoe said.
"It will lift the earth in our area, and it will drop it," said Gunnoe.
The process is causing the wells to run dry.
One blast, on Dec. 5, 2018, at 4:10 p.m., was particularly damaging, according to Gunnoe.
"They put off a blast and what happened, it shot out instead of down," he reported. "It, literally, sunk about six wells on our road."
Neighbors had to pay $8,000 for new wells so they could have water.
"We desperately need water," Gunnoe told commission. "Where I live, we have cattle, and we had to haul water, 300 and 400 gallons at a time, from Tamarack.
"We're lucky we can get it there."
When Tolliver asked where the water line stops, Gunnoe said it stops at the rock crusher on one side and at the farm property on the other. He did not know the size of the line, but he told Tolliver that about three miles of line would be needed to serve the 24 houses.
Roop said that the county had run water lines from a half mile past Cline's property.
Gunnoe said he believes the closest water line is at a nearby sewer plant. Beckley Water services the offices of the rock quarry, he added.
Tolliver sent for Raleigh Fire Coordinator Kevin Price.
"I know all about wells being sunk," Tolliver told Gunnoe. "When I was growing up, they sunk our wells. We didn't have water. Believe me, I feel for you. I wasn't aware you all didn't have water."
Tolliver said the county will "bid it out, whatever it is" to get water service to the residents.
Price came to the meeting to listen to Tolliver and then met with Gunnoe and another South Sand Branch resident afterward to collect information. Tolliver said that once Price determines the size of the line and the area to be served, county officials will approach Beckley Water Company for possible help in bringing water to them.
"We will have to get a pre-bid on whatever it costs," said Tolliver. "We'll talk to (Beckley Water) and see if they want to divvy in a little bit.
"Hopefully, they will, and, of course, Mr. Roop is going to talk to each of them about what legality we have over the blasting and the sunk wells over there," said Tolliver. "Eventually, not too distance future ... we'll get a bid on what it costs to extend the water to the last house down South Sand Branch Road, and we'll go from there."
In other actions, Commission approved a $27,760 bid from H.G Carter Electric to perform electrical improvements at the county courthouse.