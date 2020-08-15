Party wall stalls demolition

Demolition of two Main Street buildings was temporarily stalled on Thursday after the wrecking crew told city officials that a third building could be damaged, city officials reported Friday.
Empire Salvage was working on Thursday to take down the Walton's Bonding Building and the former New Taylor Law Office building when they noticed the problem, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said.
"I was notified (Thursday) afternoon by our Code Enforcement officer that work had ceased for the day, due to the Empire Salvage works detecting a movement in a building," said the mayor. "In other words, the building was unstable.
"They felt, for a lot of reasons, for their own safety and for potential damage to adjoining buildings, that they needed to get some engineers in there to review and make recommendations on how to proceed safely," said Rappold.
The roof of the Walton building had fallen around 3 a.m. on June 24 due to a structural flaw, city officials have reported. Pieces of the falling Walton building irreparably damaged the adjoining New building, which owner Stephen New had recently spent around half a million dollars renovating. The Jan Care and Wells Fargo buildings were also damaged by the falling roof.
A portion of Main Street between South Fayette and North Kanawha streets has been closed to pedestrians and traffic since June 24.
Empire Salvage crews had started to demolish the Walton and New buildings during the first week of this month.
They stalled Thursday when they encountered a shaky "party" wall between the Walton building and an adjoining building on the side facing North Kanawha, city treasurer Billie Trump said on Friday.
"One of the walls from the buildings that weren't coming down began to bulge a little bit as they started taking the other two buildings down," he explained. "They were supposed to bring an engineer in today (Friday) to take a look at everything.
"Right now, it's at a standstill, until they evaluate what's going on with the other buildings."
He said engineers had not yet visited the site on Friday afternoon.
A person at the work site had reported to At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy on Thursday that Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson had halted the demolition, due to a storm water drainage issue, Reedy confirmed on Friday.
Under state code, the sanitary board manages storm water drainage in the local watershed district, which extends beyond Beckley corporate limits.
Reedy emailed Rappold and other elected officials to investigate the report on Friday.
Rappold and Johnson both reported that storm water concerns were unrelated to the stall of work at the site.
"I'm aware that the demolition was shut down," Johnson told The Register-Herald on Friday. "I don't think storm water, as far as any storm water that the city manages, had anything to do with it.
"I was just advised, as a courtesy through the Mayor's Office, they had suspended the demolition."
Johnson said there is no "city-owned drainage" at the site.
"It may have been private drainage related," he added. "Basically, I'm not informed of it."
Trump said that "storm water work" is happening on Robert C. Byrd Drive. The city recently purchased a former insurance building on RCBD because it had been constructed over storm water and sewer lines that the city needs to access, said Trump.
"The city purchased that building so they could take it down," he reported. "They have to take it down so they can access the sewer and the storm water drains underneath it, before they can begin their repairs."
In the past, Beckley Sanitary Board has had disputes with a private developer regarding storm water management along Robert C. Byrd Drive.