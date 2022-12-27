Beckley Water Company is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for any customers in areas of the system that are out of water.
The notice was issued because of extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main breaks.
A press release from Beckley Water said, "Crews are working to reestablish normal conditions and we will inform customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.”
Beckley Water anticipates resolving the immediate issues within 48-96 hours.
If you have any questions call Beckley Water Company at 304-255-5121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.