Parties seeking to get out the vote

On the eve of the 2020 general election, local Democratic and Republican organizers were both hopeful that their candidates would see a victory in the Tuesday election, and both were urging Raleigh County voters to vote and to respect the democratic process.
On Monday, pre-election day votes across the country had already surpassed two-thirds of the ballots cast in 2016, with 93 million Americans casting early votes by Sunday.
Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Paul Flanagan pointed out that a large number of West Virginians had voted early, prior to the Saturday close of early voting. He believes the record number of early voting in the United States shows an involvement in the democratic process that both sides must honor.
"If we have a large turnout, and it appears that we do, then the result of this election will be that of the majority of the people in this county, and in this state, and in this country," Flanagan said. "As part of a democracy, we should, and we will, respect the vote of the people."
Raleigh County Republican Party Chair Mark Harris reminded voters that violent reactions to the results of an election have no place in a democracy.
"The long and the short of it is, as people, we should be better than rioting. We should be better than violence," he said. "We should be better than harming others, whether we win or lose.
"In a democracy, we get the government we deserve, and if we are not better than doing those things, if we're not more moral or more honorable, then the government we deserve may not be very good."
Harris said that the 2020 election is an exciting time.
"It's stressful, it's been a tough year," he noted. "But, at the same time, we can do something which is really good, which is we can get the right people to be leading our country, to be presiding over our nation, in accordance with the great system and great traditions we have, and we're excited," he said.
The county's Republican organizers have been urging voters to get out and vote for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, he said. His group used emails, Facebook, Twitter and telephone calls to remind people to vote.
"We've got folks calling right now," he said Monday evening. "Really, this is kind of the exciting part of being an American.
"We get to vote. We get to actually determine the government.
"We're doing everything we can think of," he added. "There's Trump trains out there. There's social media blitzes all over the place."
He said the Republicans also took out print and television advertisements.
"There's print media and television media at the local level, but even more at the state level," he said.
The Register-Herald asked both sides if yard signs were a part of political advertising in 2020.
Harris said his group handed out a large number of yard signs to Raleigh voters from the GOP headquarters.
"A lot of the signs we sent out got stolen or vandalized," he said. "I had one lady who came in and said she's had two Trump signs up in her yard, and both got stolen, and she came back and wanted to get some more.
"We gave her some more, and she said even one of those got stolen," Harris charged. "I know this happened in our own community."
Flanagan said Democrats did not rely as heavily on yard signs this election. For the past two or three election cycles, national Democratic candidates have sold yard signs instead of supplying them to voters, he said.
"Nationally, there is a de-emphasis on yard signs," Flanagan explained. "There's the thought that they're not as valuable as they once had been, and, probably, if you think about it, if you run in a national race, to do signs across the country is probably a huge expense."
He said that district gerrymandering and uncontested races in recent years have led some local candidates to give away fewer yard signs.
"Locally, there are not as many contested contests as we've seen in the past," he said. "And one other thing that contributes locally is that we now are broken up into a single district House of Delegates.
"Historically, all five of ours (candidates) campaigned across the country, and now they just campaign in their smaller district and just campaign in their part of the county."
Campaigning changed in other ways, due to Covid-19, in 2020.
In previous years, Flanagan said his group hosted a "Meet Your Candidate" series that allowed voters to talk in person with Democratic candidates. Face-to-face meetings were canceled this election cycle, in order to protect the public, he said.
Instead, Democratic organizers relied on Facebook, phone calls, emails and advertising to get the word out for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
Both the Democratic and the Republican leaders urged Americans who did not participate in early voting to get out and vote on Nov. 3.
"I'd never want to lose a race," Flanagan said. "But I would understand and be accepting of losing a race when 95 percent of the people voted, and it was their decision, than I am winning a race with 25 percent of the people voting.
"We just need people to participate in every election."
Harris said it's important to care enough to vote.
"I really hope that people care enough about the system and about the nation and believe in us, as a system, and go use it," he said. "We've got a great nation here, and I want people to understand that."
Flanagan made a similar statement.
"We take for granted how well off we are here in this country, compared to other countries, and we are," he said. "But it is a privilege.
"We ought to think it's an obligation to vote."