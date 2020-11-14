RICHWOOD — A 3.5-mile section of Williams River Road (Forest Road 86) is tentatively scheduled to be closed Monday, Nov. 30, from the gate near Laurel Run in Webster County to the barricade at dispersed campsite number 7.
The closure will allow Federal Highway Administration contractors to continue repairs to damage caused by the June 2016 flood. Two major projects have been completed since August 2019.
This closure could last through December 2021. The timing of this tentative closure is subject to change based on the needs of the contractor completing the work, weather, and other factors. Updated information will be shared as it becomes available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.
The public is advised to stay alert when visiting this area. Increased construction traffic may be present.
For the latest news on Williams River Road construction, contact the Gauley Ranger District at 304-846-2695.