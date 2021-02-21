Starting on Feb. 23, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will be hosting eGames – video game tournaments – beginning Tuesday with games starting at 6 p.m.
Parks and Recreation will host numerous opportunities for video game players to play together and in the future win small prizes. The first games can be played on Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and may branch into other eSports, gaming systems and cross platform play.
For the first few games there is no charge to play and the tournament codes are free. Once the bugs are worked out, there will be a small fee to play and prizes will be offered.
The first game is Tuesday, Feb 23, with games starting at 6 p.m. Sign-ups start Sunday night through Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2, times will be announced soon.
To find out more about eGames check out the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/EGames-RCPRA- 100435058685282) or the Parks and Recreation website under the activities tab (raleighcountyparks.org).