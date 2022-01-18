Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2022 summer season.

Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options are available. The starting rate is $8.75 an hour and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.

Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.

Applications are available to download at raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496, Beckley, WV 25801.

 

Lake Stephens

Beach Attendant

Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor

Fee Collector

Marina Staff

Marina Supervisor

Marina Runner

Camp Store Staff

Event Coordinator

Event Staff

Lifeguards

Splash Pad Attendant

Ticket Booth Staff

Maintenance

Grounds Crew

Housekeeper

Janitor

 

Fitzpatrick Park

Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Field Groomer/Maintenance

Concessions Manager

Concessions Worker

Umpire

