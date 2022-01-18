Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2022 summer season.
Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options are available. The starting rate is $8.75 an hour and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.
Applications are available to download at raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496, Beckley, WV 25801.
Lake Stephens
Beach Attendant
Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor
Fee Collector
Marina Staff
Marina Supervisor
Marina Runner
Camp Store Staff
Event Coordinator
Event Staff
Lifeguards
Splash Pad Attendant
Ticket Booth Staff
Maintenance
Grounds Crew
Housekeeper
Janitor
Fitzpatrick Park
Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Field Groomer/Maintenance
Concessions Manager
Concessions Worker
Umpire