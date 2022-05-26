A Parkersburg woman was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for her role in a multi-state conspiracy responsible for distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances in the Parkersburg area.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Era Dawn Corder, 47, of Parkersburg, admitted to obtaining and re-distributing several ounces of methamphetamine in the Parkersburg area between June and September 2021.
Corder pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
In total, Corder was responsible for over 325 grams of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy.
l l l
After a one-day trial, a federal jury on Wednesday convicted Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tenn., of production and possession of child pornography.
Evidence at trial revealed Hagy traveled from Tennessee to Putnam County, W.Va., as the caretaker for a man visiting family in Poca during the week of Christmas 2020.
While there, Hagy took nude photographs of a 5-year-old boy and produced a graphic video of the boy.
A search of Hagy’s phone revealed more than 700 additional images and videos of child pornography.
In a statement given to police, Hagy admitted that he took a picture of the boy, but denied doing anything inappropriate.
The jury found Hagy guilty on both counts of the indictment.
Hagy is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6. He faces at least 15 years and up to 50 years in prison, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.
Hagy will also be required to register as a sex offender.
l l l
A Charleston man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of cocaine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jason Edward D’Arco, 40, sold a total of almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions in January and February 2020.
The drug sales occurred at D’Arco’s residence and a sandwich shop he managed in downtown Charleston.
l l l
A Wayne County man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jonathan Walker, 45, of Ceredo, admitted to selling what he believed to be heroin from the driveway of his D Street residence to a confidential informant for $2,750 on March 8, 2021.
A forensic chemist later determined that the substance sold by Walker was fentanyl.