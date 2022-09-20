Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers in Parkersburg on May 4 attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Sprague, who fled at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 77.
The chase led to Seventh Street before Sprague lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle. A mother and her daughter were in the other vehicle and were treated for injuries at the scene.
After crashing his vehicle, Sprague fled on foot but was apprehended. Sprague was in possession of a Ruger, model LCP, .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
