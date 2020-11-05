Parkersburg inmate with ties to Mingo has escaped

A work-release inmate who has multiple aliases and even more tattoos has escaped from Parkersburg Correctional Center while on furlough, according to the West Virginia Department of Corrections.
Curtis Jesse Hatfield had a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of felony escape. He was reported missing at 5:57 p.m. Thursday.
Hatfield, 41, had been serving a sentence of eight to 15 years from originating charges out of Mingo County of making a false statement, fleeing from officer, carrying a concealed weapon, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, and manufacture and delivery of counterfeit narcotic substances.
He is described as a while male, 5 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.
His rap sheet had identified 60 tattoos on his body – including five on his face or forehead – and one scar on his forehead.
The Magistrate Court of Wood County has issued a warrant for arrest for felony escape in violation of West Virginia Code §61-5-12a "Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections" for Hatfield. If he is apprehended or his whereabouts are known, contact Parkersburg Correctional Center at 304-420-2443.