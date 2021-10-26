Parker confirmed to OSHA

WASHINGTON — A Mercer County native has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
The Senate voted Monday evening to confirm Doug L. Parker, 52, to become the head of OSHA, according to a press release Tuesday from the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The final vote was 50-41.
Parker, who is married and has two daughters, is originally from Bluefield, W.Va., and grew up in Lynchburg, Va.
“It is an honor to nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to lead OSHA at a time when its mission is more important than ever,” Parker said.
Manchin voted for Parker on Oct. 21 when the Senate voted to close the debate about his nomination and proceed to the confirmation vote.
“Mr. Parker is a dedicated public servant who has extensive experience fighting for better, safer workplaces at OSHA, MSHA, and UMWA,” Manchin said Oct. 21. "His experience uniquely qualifies him to lead OSHA in fighting for the safety of our hard-working fellow Americans. I am proud to vote for a fellow West Virginian to serve the American people and look forward to working with Mr. Parker to ensure safe workplaces for all West Virginians and Americans.”
Parker previously served in the Obama administration as deputy assistant secretary for policy in the Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration and was a member of the Biden-Harris transition team focused on worker health and safety issues. He also held positions as a senior policy advisor and special assistant at the Department of Labor. He most recently served as chief of California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), a position he held since 2019. Prior to his appointment to Cal/OSHA, Parker was executive director of Worksafe, an Oakland, Calif.-based legal services provider.
Before serving in the Obama administration, Parker was a partner at the law firm Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy and Welch in Washington, D.C.
Parker began his legal career as a staff attorney at the United Mine Workers of America. Prior to law school, he worked in the private sector as a sales and marketing director, in communications for the Democratic National Committee, and was a staff assistant for the late Sen. Paul Wellstone. Parker earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. in history from James Madison University.
