The Sweet Springs Resort Park will host an MIA/POW honors and appreciation day beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The day will include a motorcycle rally, a car rally featuring antique, muscle and unique models, a cook-off, music by the Virginia Magic band and jam sessions, food, vendors, games for children and adults and more.
Featured speakers will include a Purple Heart recipient – an Air Force veteran – and some candidates for public office.
