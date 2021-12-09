Parents and community members pleaded with board members and the superintendent of Monroe County Schools for transparency, saying they were kept in the dark about “threatening statements” made by students at a local school last week.
During a board meeting Thursday night at Peterstown Middle School, Sgt. S.S. Keaton, with the West Virginia State Police Union detachment, said the school “failed” by not only keeping information about the threat from parents but also from local law enforcement.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile defended the actions of the school as well as the PRO (prevention resource officer) at the school who investigated the situation, saying it was “handled appropriately.”
Very few details have been released about the threat last week at Mountain View School, which houses elementary and middle school students.
A post Wednesday to the Monroe County Schools Facebook page said that the administration at Mountain View School became aware on Thursday, Dec. 2, of “threatening statements” made by two students the previous day.
It also said the investigation into those threats was handled by the school’s PRO officer and that both of the students involved are not currently attending school.
During his brief address to board members, Keaton held up printouts of media articles regarding a similar school threat situation that occurred Wednesday in Raleigh County Schools.
In this instance, a post was made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Wednesday, the same day they handled the incident, detailing the threat as well as the work done by officers to mitigate the threat.
“Raleigh County took this a little more seriously,” said Keaton, who went on to read the headline from those Raleigh County stories. “Juvenile detained following reported threat of violence at local middle school. Security heightened at Raleigh County school following alleged threats. Independence student detained over report of threat. Our article was, why was the state police and the sheriff’s department not notified.”
Keaton told board members, as an officer of 22 years who is trained in how to respond to everything from a fight to a terrorist threat at a school, that the administration should have reached out to local law enforcement when they became aware of a school threat.
He also asked board members to consider implementing a mandatory reporting policy to law enforcement when the safety of students is put in jeopardy, similar to the policy which mandates that schools report cases of child abuse.
“This school system let me, the sheriff department and the parents and the students down last week,” said Keaton, whose wife works at Mountain View and whose son is a student at the school. “
Literally, less than a week ago, we had the Michigan (shooting) ... lackadaisicalness got several people killed," Keaton said. "I don’t want to be that person on CNN or Fox having to explain myself that I didn’t know what happened and I have no idea what they’re talking about because our system failed our parents and our students.”
Keaton’s words were echoed by other parents who spoke at the meeting who asked for more transparency and openness from the school system especially when it concerns the safety of children.
At the very end of the meeting, just before a call to adjourn was passed, Monroe County BOE Vice President Everett Fraley said he would like to set up a meeting among board members, school administration and local law enforcement to talk about implementing the mandatory reporting policy Keaton suggested and to get everyone “on the same page.”
Basile said state and federal law prohibits her from sharing any information regarding the threat including the age or grade of the students as well as any specifics about the threat that was made.
She added that since the situation was handled “immediately” by the school officer, there did not seem to be a need to alarm the public about a situation that was already handled.
Basile said that had there been on ongoing threat, parents would have been notified.
“I’m a mom,” she said. “I have kids that just graduated from the school system. I completely understand their concern but again, it was handled appropriately and taken care of immediately ... The school didn’t go on lockdown; it wasn’t needed. There was no weapon or anything like that and as soon as the PRO officer was made aware, it was addressed, and the principal assigned discipline.”
Chief Deputy James Hylton, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, told The Register-Herald Tuesday that incidents like this that occur at the schools are handled entirely by the PRO officer on staff at the schools, who can call in backup if needed.
Mountain View’s PRO officer is Philip Wickline, who also is employed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.