Two parents were arrested on child neglect and drug charges Tuesday after police in Raleigh County reportedly found them in a vehicle doing heroin while an infant was in the back seat.
Mysti S. Matney, 29, and Wayne William Matney, 31, were arrested Tuesday and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect with risk of death or injury.
The two were initially found by a Beckley officer dispatched to a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Harper Road.
Upon arrival, the officer approached the Mayney vehicle to ascertain what the two were doing in the pharmacy’s parking lot.
The officer described the couple in the complaint as “incredibly nervous” as they informed him they were there to fill a prescription.
The officer then asked the two to step out of the vehicle and then requested consent to search the vehicle. The occupants agreed to both requests.
During the search, the officer located a small plastic baggie with a brown powdery substance weighing approximately 0.4 grams.
Also found with the baggie was a rolled-up dollar bill which is consistent with snorting narcotics, the complaint states.
After asking the offenders what was in the baggie, Wayne Matney admited that the heroin was his.
The officer then placed him in cuffs and turned his attention to Mysti Matney in order to perform a field sobriety test.
While conducting the test, Mysti Matney admitted to doing heroin.
The complaint stated the child neglect charged was added because of the possibility of “both parents (overdosing) and leaving the child unattended.”
The couple was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. They both have a $25,000 bond.