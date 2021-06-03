According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, two county residents have had felony charges lodged against them.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into allegations of child abuse committed by a parent. The complaint was referred through the Child Protective Services in Fayette County. Following interviews conducted by the Just For Kids Center, charges were formally filed.
The parent, Samantha McKinney, 33, of Fayetteville, is charged with child abuse resulting in injury.
A witness, Jennifer Murphy, 51, also of Fayetteville, was charged with child neglect after being accused of seeing the event and failing to intervene or report. Bonds for both women were set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.