Parcell named chair for WVU School of Nursing, WVU Tech campus

A life-long resident of Fayette County will be the next chairperson of the WVU School of Nursing on the WVU Tech campus.
Hillary Parcell MSN, RN, will lead the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Beckley campus starting January 1.
“Having Hillary lead our four-year BSN program on the Beckley campus is a natural fit,” said Tara Hulsey, Dean of the WVU School of Nursing. “Not only is she from the area, but she is a current member of our faculty. Her enthusiasm and passion for nursing and the communities we serve is infectious, and I look forward to working with her to grow our Beckley program.”
Working under the direction of Dean Hulsey, Parcell will be responsible for the administrative day-to-day operations of the program, curriculum, committee assignments, teaching assignments, budgeting and programming, as well as faculty reviews and evaluations.
“As a lifelong resident of Southern West Virginia, my goal is to provide a nursing program that will meet the nursing education needs of the surrounding communities,” Parcell said. “My hope is that the program will exceed expectations in student knowledge, clinical judgement, mastery of skills and service to communities. My personal experience as a faculty member gives me an appreciation for the nursing faculty on this campus. Not only do I hope to assist the students to succeed, but I plan to support our faculty with the resources they need to provide a quality nursing education.”
Parcell received her BSN from WVU Tech in 2008 and her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in Nursing Administration from Marshall University in 2011. She has been with the School of Nursing since 2014.
She is an active member of the WVU Tech community participating on various committees and is currently the faculty advisor for the Student Nurses Association. Parcell was the 2019 recipient of the WVU Tech Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Award.
Parcell is a member of the Alpha Rho chapter of Sigma, the International Nursing Honorary, in addition to serving on state-wide nursing organizations including the West Virginia Nurses Association; the West Virginia League for Nursing; and the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership. In 2017, she was recognized as an emerging leader by the Future of Nursing West Virginia 40 Under 40.
“We are excited to have Hillary serve in this role with the WVU School of Nursing and our campus leadership team,” WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long said.
The School has campuses in Beckley, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown, with a fifth opening in 2023 in Bridgeport.