charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved a contract on Thursday for demolition and renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas.
Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $123 million.
Both travel plazas closed on Feb. 1 to begin the major renovation project.
The Parkways Authority will finalize and sign the contract within the next two weeks. Paramount Builders is expected to be ready to demolish the facilities within the next month.
The new facilities are scheduled to be open to the public by the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.
The redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area, and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
Beginning Saturday, April 1, the hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley travel plaza, will expand. The facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate travelers. Tamarack is currently open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.