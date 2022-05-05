Par Mar Stores will be taking over five existing businesses in Greenbrier County over the next week and a half, according to a press release.
The addition of the new locations will increase the company’s store count to 184.
The locations, according to the press release, are a Stop In Food Store at 360 Seneca Trail in Ronceverte, a property at 3316 Jefferson St. N. in Lewisburg where the Thai Kitchen is listed, another Stop In Food Store at 115 E. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs, and two closed properties in Caldwell at 38001 and 35432 Midland Trail.
The Marietta, Ohio-based company operates stores in four states: West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The company has plans for more expansion throughout those states over the next several months.