Panera Bread Bakery Cafés throughout the Americas will team up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to take a stand against childhood cancers in a 10-week fundraising campaign now through Aug. 31.
Panera Bread will donate 25 cents from the sale of every Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and a portion of proceeds from the sale of each Lemon Drop Cookie sold at over 130 Panera Bread Cafés in eight states during this time.
Panera Bread will also ask guests if they would like to round up at the register and will donate $1 from the sale of each lemonade tote sold with catering orders.
Since the partnership began in 2016, Pan American Group has raised more than $154,000 for ALSF.