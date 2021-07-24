On a sunny July morning, Lisa Helton dips her brush into the bucket of orange paint she’s applying to a Beckley house.
“We really love to paint,” she says of her family’s business, Helton’s Painting and Contracting. “I wouldn’t want to have a job doing anything else, and we’re just so thankful for it.”
Today, she thinks of painting as a form of therapy and as something satisfying. She says it makes her feel happy and keeps her close to her family, some of whom are working alongside her.
“We’re in a different place every day, and we like to do a good job,” she says, talking as she paints. “Doing a good job is just as joyful as getting paid.”
But back when she started house painting, more than 25 years ago, she viewed the job a little differently.
“I took my son to my high school graduation. He was two weeks old,” she says. “And he’s here painting beside me right now.
“So, really, it started as a necessity to survive,” she says, explaining that she and her husband, Alan, started painting for their landlord to help pay rent in the low-income apartment complex where they lived after Alan got out of the U.S. Navy.
“And he had painted in the military. They had him paint a chapel when he was on furlough,” Helton says. “But the Lord was in control, and he takes care of us.”
As the years passed, the couple found they had a knack for adding color to walls. Not only were they good at it, they enjoyed it, and others in and around the Beckley area took notice. The local Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, where the Heltons buy the paint they use, refers customers to them, and area designers and decorators call on them often.
“We’ve been doing it since April of 1998. That’s when we got our contractor’s license,” Helton says. “And it’s all been word of mouth. We stay pretty busy. A good name is better than silver and gold.”
Over the years, that good name multiplied. Lisa and Alan have two sons and a daughter — all of whom participate in the family business — and five grandsons.
“So it’s like we’re raising another crew,” she says, laughing.
“My kids have their own contractor’s licenses,” Helton says. “They do their own jobs, or they help us out.”
After all, there’s plenty of work to go around.
“Outside, inside, small jobs, big jobs, commercial, residential, wall-coverings. We’re one of the few left who still know how to do wallpaper. Pressure washing, too. We do it all,” she says.
“The Lord has blessed us with all this goodness. He goes with us, and he takes care of us, even during the pandemic.”
Helton says business was great last year, she believes because people were home more often, noticing things they might not otherwise notice — like walls in need of some TLC.
“We just really love to do it,” she says, “and we can do it quickly and efficiently.”
For more information, call 304-673-3497.