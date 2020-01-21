Paine to recommend keeping current social studies requirements

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine has heard enough. If he has anything to say about it, the state Board of Education will keep current social studies requirements of graduating high school students, according to a statement released by the state Department of Education Tuesday.
This decision comes as a result of opinions the board has received during the public comment period of a revision of one of its policies.
The comment period is open until January 24, 2020, but son far has brought a significant response from the public and educators, the majority of which address the proposed changes to social studies credits.
"Due to this overwhelming response, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine plans to recommend to the West Virginia Board of Education to keep the number of social studies credits for graduation at four."
As spelled out in an Op-Ed piece in today’s Register-Herald by Board President David Perry of Oak Hill, the policy transitions from four required social studies credits to three, but allows for a new “flex credit” in which students choose either an additional social studies or science course, career technical education course or a computer science course.
Perry was advocating for the change.
"Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, counties now have the flexibility to personalize students’ graduation requirements based on their interests and postsecondary plans,” he wrote. "In other words, students will be able to take course work that is most relevant to their future plans.”
The goal of the revision to Policy 2510, Assuring the Quality of Education: Regulations for Education Programs, was to divide the 22 credits required of high school students between prescribed credits and personalized credits.
Under the proposal, only 10 credits would have been prescribed, including two each in math, English language arts, social studies and science, as well as one physical education and one health credit.
The remaining personalized credits would then be individualized to each student based on their personalized education plan. They would include two each in math and ELA, one each in social studies, science and arts, four personalized credits based on students’ post-secondary plans and a new flex credit.
"The WVBE and Dr. Paine are committed to being responsive to the concerns of the public and respect the expertise of our classroom teachers," the press release said. "As with all policies, the comment period process is critical to ensure all stakeholders have a voice in WVBE policy decisions that affect the students, families and educators of our state."