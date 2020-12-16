Page-Kincaid water now out of service

West Virginia American Water took the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water treatment plant out of service on Wednesday, moving all customers in the service area to water from the New River water treatment plant.
West Virginia American Water began the transition of the Page-Kincaid PSD water system on Sept. 22.
The PSD, which already had an established interconnection with the company’s New River water system at Laurel Creek, required significant water main and asset replacement work, according to the company.
On Oct. 19, 65 customers in Page-Kincaid were transitioned to full water service from West Virginia American Water.
On Dec. 15, 160 Page-Kincaid customers, who were served by the Carter Branch pressure reducing station, transitioned to West Virginia American Water service.
This transition completed all line flushing in phases one and two, and all customers outlined in those areas now have full West Virginia American Water service flowing through their pipes.
Additional flushing and line cleaning will be conducted through the next several days, weather permitting, to remove remnants of Page-Kincaid PSD water. Once this process is completed, all Page-Kincaid customers will receive reliable water service from West Virginia American Water.
Additional flushing, booster station and water storage tank rehabilitation will continue into 2021. Customers throughout the service area may continue to experience intermittent water service outages and periods of low pressure as the work is conducted.
Additionally, there may be periods of cloudy or discolored water as service lines are flushed and cleared.
Customers will be notified once all work is completed.
“I am so pleased to see this long-awaited project come to fruition,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The residents of Page-Kincaid have suffered long enough.”