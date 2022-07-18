The The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday.
The free testing and clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now available.
