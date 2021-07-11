A Pennsylvania man is facing drug charges in Fayette County following a traffic stop Saturday night in Fayetteville.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a county sheriff's deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. 19 in Fayetteville, stopping a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a small quantity of marijuana, a quantity of heroin, and 1,100 ecstasy bars.
Celester Vaughn II of Pittsburgh, Pa., was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and traffic offenses.