West Virginia Division of Highways is closing the Oyler Avenue Bridge over U.S. 19, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine construction engineer.
The Oyler Avenue Bridge will be closed for approximately six weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Detours using the Main Street and Summerlee Road exits will be in place during the closure. This closure is in conjunction with the Division, the Fayette County Board of Education and the City of Oak Hill to provide ingress and egress to the school complex while providing safety for those traveling U.S. 19.
Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use extreme caution while traveling around the work zone.
The anticipated completion date for this project is Nov. 29. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.