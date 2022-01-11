Traffic was backed up for several hours Tuesday along an exit on Interstate 64 in Beckley after a box truck carrying seafood overturned in the roadway.
West Virginia State Trooper S.A. Wickline said the accident occurred around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday on the Eisenhower Drive exit off I-64 near Brookshire.
Wickline, who is in charge of investigating the accident, said it involved three vehicles including a large box truck.
He said they are still trying to determine which vehicle started the crash, but witnesses involved claim there was an animal in the roadway, which may have been the cause of the chain reaction.
As a result of the accident, portions of the roadway surrounding the wreckage were closed off and did not reopen until the accident was cleared just before 2 p.m.
The vehicle that appeared to sustain the most damage was the box truck, which was lying on the driver's side door and had a detached front passenger's side wheel.
“It’s still under investigation as to what car hit what vehicle first,” Wickline said. “We just know that there was three involved and the box truck overturned, and it was just minor damage to both the other vehicles.”
Wickline said the truck hit the guardrail on the side of the bridge, which caused it to overturn, blocking both lanes of travel.
Despite the wreckage, Wickline said the three drivers of the vehicles walked away uninjured and refused assistance from Emergency Medical Services.
Raleigh County Sherriff’s Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan-Care Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Wickline said Laxton’s Towing and Evergreen Environmental also responded to the scene to help with cleanup.
He added that none of the content from the seafood truck leaked out onto the roadway, just transmission fluid from the engine, which Evergreen Environmental took care of.