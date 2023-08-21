CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Major road work project on US 19 between Oak Hill and Fayetteville is scheduled for overnoight hours begining Monday, August 28 – and will not interfere with Bridge Day festivities in October.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that work will be performed during overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
The work on US 19 stretches for about five miles near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. A work zone speed limit of 40 mph will be in effect.
The project includes two phases of work.
Phase I occurring through the end of the 2023 construction season includes:
· Perform concrete pavement repairs. The existing roadway is concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay. Numerous existing concrete slabs have deteriorated and will be removed and replaced with new concrete.
· Extend two median turn lanes. The existing bnorthbound left turn lane at the Sheetz fuel station and the existing southbound left turn lane at Court Street (WV 16) will each be extended approximately 500 feet to increase safety.
· Begin initial work to upgrade the existing traffic signals and overhead lighting at US 19 and Appalachian Drive intersection, US 19 and Fayette Town Center intersection, US 19 and Laurel Street (CR 8) intersection and US 19 and WV 16 intersection
Phase II, scheduled for the spring and summer of 2024, includes:
· Remove all existing asphalt down to the existing concrete slabs.
· Place a new asphalt base on the existing concrete slabs.
· Place a new asphalt riding surface on the asphalt base.
· Complete the installation of the new traffic signals and overhead lighting.
· Remove and replace the existing guardrail.
No work will be performed during the 2023 Bridge Day festivities in October. All lanes will be opened up during that time.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will update motorists on this project via press release and social media.
