Overdose response team offering naloxone and training for use over the holidays

PRINCETON — Local communities in southern West Virginia are coming together Thursday to provide resources and naloxone training in key areas impacted by overdose this holiday season.
Teams in six West Virginia counties — Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming, Summers and Raleigh — are planning to distribute this life-saving opioid antagonist to the citizens who need it most, according to Dr. Jamie Styons Community Connections. Inc. These counties participated in the state’s largest Free Naloxone Day in September, along with 17 other hard-hit overdose counties.
In the region, staffed outreach stations will be at the following locations between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies are depleted:
• Raleigh County: Eisenhower Drive in Beckley at the former Berkshires Frozen Custard location.
• Wyoming County: EZ Stop in Bud.
• Summers County: Kroger in Hinton.
• Mercer County: Grants Supermarket at the Crossroads in Princeton.
• McDowell County: Goodson’s Supermarket in Welch.
• Monroe County: Market Street & Company in Peterstown.
In addition to naloxone training and distribution, there will be information on mental health and substance use disorder services for struggling individuals and their families, Styons said.
This two-hour rapid response distribution is one part of a larger outreach initiative Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center is doing this holiday season. The Southern Highland’s Outreach Team, the Moms and Babies Program and Coalfield Quick Response Team have been filling and distributing food bags, completing additional home visits and Narcan training, and giving out presents to the children of the families within their program.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent World Annual Drug Report, 585,000 people around the world died as a result of substance use in 2017, Styons said.
Statistics for the 2020 calendar year show that the situation has become even more critical since the current pandemic began, decreasing tolerance of people who use drugs and disrupting both services and the drug supply chain, Styons said. West Virginia saw a dramatic increase in overdoses since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of every five individuals within the outreach region is directly impacted by overdose, Styons said. Due to the holiday season and the impact of Covid-19, resources are limited, which makes the danger of multiple fatal overdoses more prevalent. Last year, the overdose rate tripled from November to December, causing hundreds of overdoses within a short timeframe in the region during the holidays. With the new omicron variant, more are expected this year.
“Overdoses are continuing to rise at varied times and locations, and we must be responsive to help save lives,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also the executive director of Community Connections. “This collaborative effort amongst our rural coalitions, and partners throughout southern West Virginia, is a testament to prevention and recovery strategies across the continuum of care.”