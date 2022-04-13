Southern WV Community & Technical College has a new tool for helping address the opioid crisis in the region.
Opioid overdose is currently the leading cause of death among adults age 50 and under in the United States. A new tool to combat the problem is the NaloxBox. These kits contain Narcan and other emergency supplies.
The boxes will be placed at each of the college’s campuses.
This region is in the middle of an epidemic and the boxes are a great way to combat the problem, Aaron Blankenship, Southern’s Collegiate Peer Recovery Specialist, said.
“I’m thrilled that these services will now be available on our campuses. This will not only save lives but also potentially save futures,” he added.
“We want to make sure our students are equipped to succeed,” Blankenship said. “If someone is having drug-related issues, I can direct them to the appropriate agencies to get help.”
The boxes can be used by anyone on Southern’s campuses. That includes students, employees and the public. “If someone is visiting our campus and finds themselves in an emergency, we now have life-saving tools.”
Southern’s Collegiate Peer Recovery office can also offer training to anyone on how to use the NaloxBox. Contact Blankenship directly at aaron.blankenship@prestera.org or 304-962-4968. Or the office at 304-896-7308.