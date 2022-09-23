Out of the shadow of Covid - The power of performing arts can be felt in a simple hug

"We all felt terrible turning people away from the shows, but at the same time, it was a great feeling," Adam Taylor said about the WV Collective's sold-out plays at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in Beckley.
Taylor is one of the three owners of the WV Collective, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing performing arts to southern West Virginia since 2018. The other two owners, Jamie Smith and Jason Lockart, also own Kid in the Background, a local marketing firm. They teamed up with Taylor after several years of funding their own plays and organizing live music events in the area.
Smith and Lockart had previously brought the musical "Frack" to Beckley and produced it themselves. "We thought we might make a little money doing what we love, but it ended up costing us around $1,500," Lockart said.
Taylor graduated from the WVU School of Law in 2011 with a B.A. in theater and stage management already under his belt. When he started practicing law, a part of him thought he had wasted his time with that undergraduate degree.
"Little did I know I would end up working in the best of both worlds," Taylor said. "After teaming up with Jason and Jamie, I was able to use my legal expertise to help get the WVC off the ground."
Early on, the WVC brought several plays to Beckley, and they were all ironically and accidentally timed in their own unique ways. For instance, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is a rock musical centering on the victim of a botched sex change operation, and it came at the same time Beckley's City Council meetings were packed with crowds from both sides of a debate over a proposed nondiscrimination ordinance.
Then later, the play "Frack" was scheduled just as fracking was making national news, and groups of protesters were descending on the area, chaining themselves to pipeline equipment. It was hard to tell how these timing issues affected attendance, but there would be no question about their next hurdle, the Covid outbreak.
Covid lockdowns began just when the WVC was planning to put on Pubfest #3 at the Weathered Ground Brewery. Pubfests are all-day events filled with craft vendors, food trucks, live music, games and more, so the lockdowns effectively stopped all in their tracks. There were also plans for another play production in 2020 called "The Last Five Years," by Jason Robert Brown, but it was also not to be.
The WVC refused to let this new lifestyle take entertainment away from a public that was already getting restless. This is when they decided to produce and execute the first entirely non-contact "Virtual Pubfest.”
When it comes to live music and theater, nothing compares to standing or sitting right in front of it, but the WVC was working on a way around that. In these days of unlimited internet, fans can always see their favorite big name bands on any number of devices, but that isn't as simple when it comes to local entertainment. The WVC made that possible for anyone who wanted to log on. Virtual Pubfest was a success, and they planned to do more of the same. Taylor even wrote an entire production, designed specifically to appear online, but as restrictions began relaxing, they began to focus on live entertainment again.
It was no simple task easing the performing arts back into a slowly adapting society. Their first post-pandemic play was "True West," with a skeleton cast and crew of just eight people. Smith and Lockart starred in the show themselves, because since they also work together, this kept possible exposure to others to a minimum. They even used family in the crew for the same reasons. They took every precaution and waited until Covid numbers were dropping to get started.
"If just one person had gotten sick during production or rehearsals, the whole thing would have to be scrapped," Smith said. "We paid for the play rights, had the theater scheduled for those particular dates, and turning back would have meant the loss of our investment.”
Besides money, that investment included more than 300 hours each of time spent in pre-production.
For "True West" and every other post-pandemic event, the WVC took Covid very seriously. But even taking every precaution, they couldn't plan for everything. Just as opening night for "True West" was closing in on them, the Omicron variant arrived and Covid numbers began to rise again.
"We put extra space between vendors, had hand sanitizer available, and gave out masks to anyone who wanted one," Taylor said. "We even stayed in touch with the Health Department days and weeks after events, making sure no outbreaks had been reported.”
There have been no reported issues.
Unlike more populated areas, very little money is made producing shows in southern West Virginia.
"When a production is complete, and we divide up the funds, cast members often end up barely making $1 per hour for their hard work," Lockart said. "When cast and crew members work over 300 hours for $300, you know they are truly in this for the art."
The same goes for the owners.
They have yet to pay themselves a dime for their efforts, leading one to wonder why they do it.
"One night during a dress rehearsal of 'Hedwig,' we had a guest who was a reporter from a world-renowned newspaper," Taylor said. "He told us that the level of production he witnessed was equal to what he expected from national shows. Things like that really help to validate all the hard work and Covid battles for me."
"It's the power of the art that keeps me going," Smith said. "As crowds leave a play, they regularly stop to hug me, and many are even crying. You can actually see people making connections with characters. Connections that they may have otherwise never made.”
Smith said too many people grow up thinking that performing arts are long and boring wastes of time, and the WVC aims to change that conception.
"For me, starting this was more than a promise to my community, it was an oath.”
Smith said Covid was never powerful enough to stop an emotional hug.
"Unlike the other guys, I had absolutely zero experience in theater," he said. "I stepped out of my comfort zone and found something I had no idea that I was good at.”
Lockart is certainly no stranger to the performing arts. Besides acting in several high school plays, he traveled for five years as a guitar tech and backline tech for The Electric Light Orchestra.
"For me, it's about showing people what they are cabaple of," he said. "Whether someone volunteers at a festival, learns how to run lights, or takes a part in a live stage show, they often gain a whole new appreciation for themselves.”
Lockart's goal is to put away the "good enough" attitude and try to make everything as good as it can be.
