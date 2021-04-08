Two men are facing narcotics allegations in Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
On Wednesday, April 7, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Oak Hill, according to a press release from Fridley. An odor of marijuana was detected. During a subsequent search, law enforcement authorities located two pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash in the vehicle.
Terrance Bell Jr., of Macomb, Mich., and Trey Davis, of Colton, Calif., were arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Davis was also charged with bribery after he allegedly made an offer to the deputy to take the cash that was found in return for forgetting about the traffic stop and letting him go, the release noted.
The two men await court proceedings, and the incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.