PRINCETON — What was once a family home recently became a new neighborhood attraction offering homemade baked goods and other foods to the community.
Our Daily Bread on High Street opened for business March 5, said Kenya Kadjo, who owns the bakery and restaurant with her husband, Edgar, and her parents John and Myria Rucker.
“Well, I’ve always loved to cook. Me and my family, we love to cook and this is my home that I grew up in, and my parents still own this home and so I just decided that we’d try to open a business and see if it worked,” she said.
“We do a lot of baked goods. I make my own bread. I make everything from scratch, we have a daily special. We started Saturday and we had a pulled pork plate, and we had a pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and cole slaw,” Kenya Kadjo said. “So every day, we have a special. Today we have pinto beans, cornbread, cole slaw and onions on the side. Good home cooking.”
Our Daily Bread has started making pepperoni and cheese rolls along with other baked goods.
“We make cinnamon rolls from scratch, cornflake candies, a lot of the traditional things that I grew up eating, my parents would be eating. We had bread pudding yesterday,” she said. “It’s definitely our own recipes that have been passed down to us.”
The community’s reception to having a new business has been good. Word of it has spread mostly by word of mouth and social media. Our Daily Bread has seen aboard 30 people a day come through the door.
“A great start for us. We’re really hoping that it’s going to be positive for this neighborhood,” Kenya Kadja said. “My parents bought this house, I think it was 1985. We’ve owned this house that long and we’ve done a total renovation. It was three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, dining room and bathroom; and so we opened up and expanded and now we have a kitchen back there, a storage room and an office, and this is our lobby.”
The business just has takeout orders now, but there are plans for seating.
“We are going to put in a few tables because we found on Saturday that people from the neighborhood and other people came in and they wanted to socialize,” she said. “They wanted to get together, and actually due to COVID we put in a service window so you could just walk up on the deck and order.”
Residents visiting Our Daily Bread started remembering the times when the neighborhood had more businesses.
“People wanted to come in and they were excited to see the new space,” she said. “So we let them in and they sat and talked about the old times. My father, he’s 71, so he remembers when there were lots of businesses up here. There hasn’t been one since I was a little girl. There was a store down the street. Now, us.”
“We’re going with a farmhouse theme, so we have someone who actually just came by and is very excited about our establishment, and he offered to make us tables,” Kenya Kadja added. “He does the primitive furniture and for a really good price, so we’re going to have these little tables where people can drink their coffee or eat their snack; but mainly it’s take out. We still have some more decor that we’re looking to add.”
Current plans call for having Our Daily Bread’s grand opening during Easter.
“We’re planning to open Good Friday on Easter Weekend,” she said. “A lot of people who are from here usually come home here for the holidays, and so it just worked out perfect that so many people will be able to see it. They’re so excited to see it up here, especially if they grew up here.”