charleston – A West Virginia lawmaker sponsored a bill to permit faith-based drug prevention programs in schools at the request of a faith-based organization. But the lawmaker, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, says he doesn’t know whether that organization, Adult & Teen Challenge, has any proven-to-work programs they want to present.
Maynard said he also doesn’t know if the organization believes that it can cause lesbian, bisexual and gay children to lose same-sex attractions. The New York Times reported in November 2015 that after attending an affiliate program in Florida in 2011, a few months before dying of a drug overdose, Nicklaus Ellison wrote to his sister that the program, which he attended to help with substance use, had “de-gayed” him.
In an interview this week, Maynard said Adult & Teen Challenge currently operates recovery programs but not prevention programs. In West Virginia, the organization has a “female training center” in Clarksburg and a “male training center” in Princeton, according to its website.
Maynard said he’d heard testimonials from people who’d attended those programs. He said the director had told him “he has a hard time getting in schools, because he wants to do faith-based prevention.”
“And so by codifying it, it may help him get in schools,” he said.
Jim Nickels, executive director of Adult & Teen Challenge Appalachian Region, has not returned multiple calls over several months. The chief operating officer of the national organization also did not return a call this week.
The New York Times reported that in March 2011, a counselor at Teen Challenge wrote in a report that Ellison had acknowledged having “homosexual relationships” and that he would bring this up with him to “see where he stands.”
About two weeks later, the counselor wrote that Ellison “admits that it’s wrong and had agreed to ask the Lord to help him with this issue on a daily basis.”
Teen Challenge also declined to comment to that publication.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia opposes the bill, saying on social media that the bill, “which was reportedly sought by Teen Challenge, an organization that appears to be involved in LGBTQ conversion therapy in West Virginia, takes advantage of the addiction crisis ravaging our state to once again push religion into our public schools.”
Numerous health organizations, including the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association Council on Scientific Affairs, all came out against the practice of “conversion therapy” years ago. A 2009 American Psychological Association review found that it poses significant health risks, including an increased likelihood of attempting suicide.
In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association released a statement, saying efforts to change sexual orientation “represent a significant risk of harm by subjecting individuals to forms of treatment which have not been scientifically validated and by undermining self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change. No credible evidence exists that any mental health intervention can reliably and safely change sexual orientation; nor, from a mental health perspective does sexual orientation need to be changed.”
Maynard said he didn’t have knowledge of conversion therapy efforts by Teen Challenge in West Virginia.
“From everything that I have been exposed to with what Teen Challenge does, I trust them to do the right thing,” he said. “And this bill isn’t for Teen Challenge. They’re the group that reminded me, or that told me about it, but it’s for any type of faith-based prevention.”
Asked whether he’d support their efforts if they did attempt that practice, Maynard said, “I would have to review the facts when presented to me.”
According to its website, Adult & Teen Challenge sets out to “provide the best Christian discipleship training programs available for teens and adults experiencing life controlling problems.”
“By following a vigorous, regimented schedule in a well structured Christian environment, students at the training centers learn how to overcome the root problems which have affected their ability to function normally in society,” the website states.
The bill states: “Beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, comprehensive drug awareness and prevention programs for students in grades K through 12 may include faith-based electives for drug awareness in classrooms.”
Lawmakers amended the bill so that “non-faith-based electives for drug awareness in classrooms” could also be included.
Senate Bill 42 had already passed the state Senate and then passed the House of Delegates Thursday. The legislative session ends at midnight Saturday. The bill could still be vetoed by the governor.
