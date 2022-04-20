In celebration of Earth Day on Friday, several events have been planned in Raleigh and Fayette counties.
The first event planned is a Harper Road Litter Sweep, which will take place at 2 p.m. Friday.
Those who wish to participate should meet in the parking lot of the Kroger on Harper Road. Vest, litter stickers, bags and gloves will be provided. It is suggested that participants wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.
To RSVP for the event contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com.
Friday night, the Piney Creek Watershed Association and Weathered Ground Brewery will host an Earth Day Soiree.
The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge.
Kate Sopher, the community relations director for the Piney Creek Watershed Association, said a booth will be set up at the event for people to find out more information about the PCWA and the environmental benefits of what they do.
She added that anyone who signs up to be a member of the PCWA at the event will receive an aluminum cup, which they can use to sample Weathered Ground’s specially brewed limited edition Earth Day beer as well as other beverages.
The Earth Day Soiree will also have live music by Nick Durm and Drew Lawrence, a silent auction featuring environmentally based artwork and several raffle prizes that were donated by local businesses.
Sopher said the event is family- and kid-friendly and those who attend will be able to participate in a community art project hosted by the Raleigh County 4-H team leaders. As part of the project, Sopher said attendees will have the opportunity to make a small piece of artwork that will be combined and made into a larger piece, which they plan to display at future events.
The following morning at 10 a.m., PCWA and Weathered Ground Brewery will partner once again to host a litter pickup. The litter pickup will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Weathered Ground Brewery.
Sopher said participants will be picking up litter on U.S. 19. Interested participants can sign up during the Earth Day Soiree on Friday, by emailing volunteer@pineycreekwatershed.org or by messaging the Piney Creek Watershed Association on Facebook.
Also taking place on Saturday is a private tree planning and educational event planned for Girl Scouts at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The Girls Scouts will be assisting with a wetlands projects planned at the high school by planting a total of 40 trees, ranging in sizes, Sopher said.
Sopher added that the trees being planted were grown at Green River, which is owned by Jason Walker.
Representatives from the National Park Service and the National Park Conservancy will also be on hand to teach the Girl Scouts more about wetlands and the impact of planting trees.
Sopher said this project is part of a large environmental and conservation initiative started in April 2021 by Girl Scouts across the country to plant 5 million trees by 2026 and to protect new and existing trees.
Funds are also being raised by two freshman students at Woodrow Wilson High to make additional improvements to the wetlands area in the front of the school including adding a new bridge and overlook as well as new flora and plants.
Sopher said community events like these are important because they show that everybody has the capability to make an impact on their community.