Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) awarded a $500 merit-based scholarship to Marissa Jolea Forga of Richwood to be used for her higher education academic costs and fees.
Forga, a graduate of Richwood High School and chemistry student at Glenville State University, received the scholarship for her college tuition and expenses. She is a patient at the MSOFS Beckley office.
Two other students – Brayden Pates of Dunbar and Brooklyn Ring, of Roanoke, Va. – also received MSOFS scholarships. Pates is a patient at the MSOFS Kanawha City, office and attends Marshall University. Ring is a patient at the MSOFS Vinton, Va., office and is a student at Radford University.
