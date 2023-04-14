bluefield daily telegraph
princeton – Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the opening of a retail store in Princeton.
Located at 169 Courthouse Road, the store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services, according to a press release issued Thursday by Optimum.
Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills and receive assistance from a retail associate, company officials said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Optimum to Princeton and we look forward to interacting with Optimum’s products and services in-person, which will create a positive experience for the community,” said Bill Archer, president of the Mercer County Commission.
• • •
Profits at big U.S. banks show few signs of industry distress
associated press
new york — The nation’s largest banks appear to be weathering the current turmoil in their industry just fine. Despite a pair of historical bank failures last month which put the nation’s banking industry into crisis mode, the nation’s biggest banks posted strong profits last quarter, helped by higher interest rates and a U.S. economy that keeps adding jobs and growing even as the Federal Reserve attempts to curb inflation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first-quarter profits. Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial each posted results that topped Wall Street estimates.
Top Fed official sees need for more interest rate increases
washington — A senior Federal Reserve official said Friday that there has been little progress on inflation for more than a year and that more interest rate hikes are needed to get prices under control. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, did not specify how many more increases he supports, but said in written remarks that inflation “is still much too high and so my job is not done.” Waller’s comments expressing support for more rate hikes follow a forecast by the Fed’s staff economists, revealed in Fed minutes Wednesday, for a “mild recession” later this year.
U.S. retail sales fall
1 percent amid high inflation, rising rates
washington — Americans cut their spending at retail stores and restaurants in March for the second straight month, a sign consumers are becoming more cautious after a burst of spending in January. Retail sales dropped 1 percent in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. Lower sales of autos, electronics, and at home and garden stores drove the decline. The data isn’t adjusted for inflation.
