Charles Mack Vanover, 66, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away April 26, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. He was born at home July 4, 1954, in Kincaid, WV, to the late Russell Mack Vanover and Martha Lee (Barker) Vanover. Charles did masonry work for 20 years an…