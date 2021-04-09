Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announced Friday changes in operating hours for Fitzpatrick Park and Lake Stephens.
Starting on April 12 until October, the Fitzpatrick Park hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
For November through March, Fitzpatrick Park is open from 6 a.m. to dusk and closed from dusk to 6 a.m.
The main gate for the park will be shut during closed hours. All vehicles and visitors must exit prior to the closing time. Any vehicles left at the park after hours that do not have a night fishing permit will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Starting May 1, the Lake Stephens hours for May to September are:
Lake Stephens Marina is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Marina is closed for the winter from September to May.
The dam area is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight all year and closed from midnight to 7:30 a.m.
The overlook is open all year from 7:30 a.m. to midnight and closed from midnight to 7:30 a.m.
The gates to those areas will be shut during the closed hours. All vehicles and visitors must exit prior to the closing time. Any vehicles left at the park after hours that do not have a night fishing permit or other reservation will be towed at the owner’s expense.
If anyone is interested in night fishing at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park Lake, a Night Fishing Permit is required. The fishing permit request form can be acquired on the county parks and recreation website or by calling 304-934-5323. This permit allows individuals to night fish on dates and times requested that are after standard park hours. All other West Virginia fishing regulations stand.