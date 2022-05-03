Open mic for musical performances May 7

The Town of Alderson and Alderson Main Street are introducing Open Mic Night at the Historic 1896 C&O Depot, 1 Railroad Avenue in Alderson to provide a non-threatening environment for practicing musicians to play for a small audience and be with other musicians and second to provide a family-friendly activity.
The event will be held the first Saturday of the month, May through October, 6-9 p.m., with the inaugural event scheduled for May 7.
Interested musicians should email their interest or questions to openmicatthedepot@gmail.com.
The amount of time for one performer to play is dependent on the number of people who sign up. Six acts, for example, will each get approximately 20 minutes to play with 10 minutes to set up in between performers. Twelve acts would get only 10 minutes.
Don and Marcia Sutherland, event organizers, will provide the basic sound equipment. Participants must bring everything else, including instruments, mic stands and microphones, as well as music stands and chairs.
Performers will be set up inside the depot, with audience and waiting performers sitting outside on the station platform or on the grass.
The audience should bring their own chairs or blankets. Restrooms are available and participants and audience are welcome to bring their own food and nonalcoholic drink.
Don Sutherland said, “We are looking for family-friendly music, especially American Roots Music of old country, bluegrass, newgrass, blues and gospel.”
There is no registration fee for this event, and performers will not be paid. Performers are welcome to place a tip jar while they are performing.
Doris Kasley, President of Alderson Main Street, said, “We are excited to be offering this opportunity for music throughout the summer. Performers have a chance to hone their skills and the audience will enjoy local entertainment.”