Nearly a hundred musicians and audience members established a new attendance record for Alderson’s Open Mic at the Depot on July 1. Buoyed by visitors to Alderson’s Independence Day activities, and great weather, there was a constant stream of people coming and going and listening to great music.
This was the third month in a series that runs from May to October on the first Saturday of the month from 6-9 p.m. Alderson Main Street hosts the event to provide family friendly activities, and a chance for local musicians to try out new material and learn from each other.
“The level of musician certainly increased this month,” said event organizer, Marcia Sutherland, in a press release, “and we’re glad to provide the opportunity to showcase their talent.” For more information on Open Mic at the Depot, visit Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page or contact Don Sutherland at donsutherland2003@yahoo.com
