fayetteville, w.va. – Four open houses will be held throughout Fayette County on March 21 and March 23 to gather more input on a new 10-year comprehensive plan for the county.
Jenna Grayson, director of business retention and expansion at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, is encouraging residents to attend, learn and comment to guide future growth and development opportunities.
Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders, NRGRDA, the Local Outreach Team, and other community members and stakeholders.
Public open house events will be March 21 and March 23 throughout the county to allow residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide feedback.
The Smithers Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gateway Community Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers.
The Ansted open house is also slated for Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Midland Trail Community Center, 118 Church St., Ansted.
The Meadow Bridge open house is booked for Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese.
The Fayetteville open house is also set for Thursday form 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville.
The link to the draft comprehensive plan, open house details and opportunity to comments is at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/project/community-outreach/
Paper copies of the draft plan will be available before the open houses at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court St., Fayetteville (phone 304-574-4320).
