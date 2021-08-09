OAK HILL — The Fayette County Adult Education program has a new home, but still offers a variety of services to area adults.
An open house for the new location of the Adult Ed program — 912 East Main Street, Oak Hill — will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Come take a tour of our new facility, learn about our available programs, and meet our instructors and staff of the Fayette County Adult Education program," said Benitez Jackson, adult coordinator for Fayette County Schools.
In early May, the program made the move from its longtime physical home at the Fayette Institute of Technology to the new location on Oak Hill's Main Street. The building formerly was home to, among other things, a West Virginia Tech branch. "It's set up to already handle educational facilities," Jackson said. "It's a nice location, right in the middle of town. I think in the long term, it's going to be a good move for us. We've been happy with it; we've been happy being here."
The new site also might offer a "more comfortable setting" for adults than in a K-12 situation, he said. "I hope people will feel comfortable coming in and working with us and letting us help them as much as we can."
Fayette County Adult Education, which remains under the umbrella of the Fayette Institute of Technology, also has a program at BridgeValley Community and Technology College in Montgomery, Jackson said.
In addition to Jackson, the Oak Hill staff includes teacher Lee Ann Gore, who helps guide one of the center's primary missions — to assist people in achieving their high school equivalency degree. The exam is administered there, and Gore helps candidates brush up in the academic areas in which they need aid. According to Jackson, who has been in the coordinator spot for a little more than a year, the set-up also allows students to do most of their studying online then stop by the center to take the test.
Besides the HSE training, among the adult education and training course topics that are areas of concentration are basic skills development, computer literacy, distance learning, developmental college math and entrance tests preparation.
Jackson is anticipating continuing to settle into the new location in the coming months. "With Covid stuff we didn't really start taking students until fall, then it was on and off, so it really wasn't a normal year," he said of last year.
Beginning Aug. 24, the center will stage night classes for people who need to get their high school equivalency degree on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
As the Covid-19 pandemic has created havoc and continues to drag on, Jackson said adult education offerings remain important to the community. "I think it becomes extremely important, because we have programs we can help with work-based skills, technology skills, customer service (and others)," he said. Officials can also make referrals in areas such as workforce development and the various programs of study offered at FIT, an award-winning vocational-technical center on the Oak Hill school campus.
For more information on the center, call 304-469-2911, Ext: 4.
