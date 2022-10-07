Open house Oct. 15 at Wyoming County landmark

ITMANN, W.Va. — Foxfire Realty and the Wyoming County Historical Society will host an open house for the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, at the historic Itmann Company Store near Mullens.
The free event will include building tours, a meet-and-greet, and several speaking programs featuring state historians, who will discuss the state's history and that of the building.
On the National Register of Historic Places, the stone-built store-and-office complex was commissioned by I.T. Mann for the Pocahontas Fuel Company.
Built by architect Alex B. Mahood, the company store and coal company offices complex was the center of the community of Itmann, at least until the U.S. Post Office moved out of the facilities more than a decade ago.
Jim Cook, president of the Wyoming County Historical Society, says he looks forward to providing visitors the opportunity to tour the historic building.
"It's been a long time since most people have had the chance to see inside," Cook said, adding that he's looking forward to hearing tales of the past from former residents.
"We're encouraging people to bring their memories and any memorabilia they may have. Hopefully, we'll all have a chance to share some memories.”
Featured speakers at the event will include Aaron Parsons, director of the West Virginia State Archives, who will speak at 11 a.m. on collecting the history of the state's coalfields, and historian Patrick Corcoran, who will speak at 1 p.m. on the architecture of the building and other structures in the coalfields.
David Sibray, a preservation consultant and agent for Foxfire Realty, has listed the property for sale at $499,000. Sibray says grants and tax credits will be available to help restore the structure.
Sibray said that, as with many historic structures with which he works, he organizes open houses and other cultural events while he has the opportunity.
Itmann is a 35-minute drive from I-77 at Beckley via W.Va. 121, the Coalfields Expressway.
