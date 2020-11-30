Librarian Cherie Davis noted that the Dec. 11 deadline to bid on each of eight original paintings provided for an online auction benefiting the Ronceverte Public Library is fast approaching.
Focusing on Ronceverte area scenes, the paintings are the work of Ellen Fischer, a highly respected artist working in the southern and midwestern regions of the United States. Fischer donated the artwork, which feature minimum bids ranging from $150 to $300, depending on size. All proceeds from the auction will go to the library.
“Fischer’s ancestry is from the Ronceverte area, and she comes frequently for reunions on Rockland Road and in the Teaberry Road area,” Davis said in a press release.
The eight paintings are on display at the library in Ronceverte on U.S. 219 at W.Va. 63 West. They can also be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
“To bid, simply telephone or visit the library, telling the library attendant the amount of the bid and contact information,” Davis said. “Then, the bidder can check daily until 5 p.m. Dec. 11 to see what the high bids are and, if they need, make another bid. The winning bidder for each will be notified that evening.”
Serving the Fort Spring and Irish Corner districts of Greenbrier County, along with adjoining portions of Monroe and Greenbrier counties, the Ronceverte Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Auction bids may be made by calling 304-647-7400.
