One fatality was reported as a result of a house fire Monday morning in Raleigh County, where half a dozen fire departments were called to the scene.
Mabscott Fire Chief Tim Zutaut said his firefighters were called to the house fire on Gunter Road in Mount Tabor around 7 a.m. but it’s likely that the fire started long before that.
“The structure was fully involved when we arrived. It had to have been burning for some time,” Zutaut said.
“That early in the morning, I guess, because it’s not really secluded – there’s homes around it but probably somebody did not see it until I’m assuming it got daylight.”
Zutaut said only a few walls of the home remain standing but it’s “mostly a total loss.”
Zutaut said one body was recovered from the home but the name of that deceased individual is not being released at this time
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation of the house fire.
The fire departments that responded to the scene include Mabscott, Bradley-Prosperity, Sophia, Coal City, Beaver, Trap Hill and Ghent, according to a supervisor with Raleigh County 911.
Many of these fire departments were on the scene for the majority of the day.
Zutaut said house fires are not uncommon during this time of year but for some reason he has seen more house fires than usual during this past week.
“This has been the most active structure fire season for the last week that I’ve seen in Raleigh County for some time,” he said. “This is like our seventh or eighth structure fire to respond to in probably nine days.”
Normally, house fires that occur around this time in the winter are caused by heating systems, Zutaut said.
“The big thing is heating systems — fireplaces, electrical fires — they always pick up this time of year, but it’s been more active here for the past seven or eight days than what I’ve seen for quite some time,” he said.
Zutaut said it’s possible that the uptick in fires is a result of more people staying at home because of a mix of colder weather as well as Covid-19 concerns.
Zutaut said there are a few simple tips everyone can follow in order to prevent house fires.
“Number one is have those smoke detectors,” he said. “They really are life savers and check your batteries in the smoke detectors.”
He added that people should never plug a heating source into an extension cord.
Also, when hooking up Christmas tree lights, make sure to check the bulbs and connect them to a properly rated extension cord.