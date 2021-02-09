A Raleigh County man is dead following a shooting Monday evening involving sheriff deputies who were attempting to serve a restraining order.
According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred after deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence protective order at a residence in Shady Spring.
As the deputies were trying to serve the court order, a male suspect retrieved a shotgun from inside the house and pointed it at the deputies.
One of the deputies then fired at the male suspect, striking him in the chest.
The male suspect then turned the shotgun on himself and pulled the trigger.
He was declared deceased at the scene.
The identity of the deceased male is not being released pending proper notifications and completion of the investigation by the sheriff’s department and the West Virginia State Police.