One dead in early morning shooting

A Fayette County man is facing murder charges following a shooting Thursday morning.

Police were alerted to the shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday after the Fayette County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting in the Robson area, according to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Once on the scene, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Doug Greene, 41, was arrested following the investigation on the charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Craig Anthony Cottle.

According to the press release, information suggests that Greene confronted Cottle at his residence, armed with a small-caliber handgun.

Greene is at Southern Regional Jail.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video