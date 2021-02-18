One dead in early morning shooting

A Fayette County man is facing murder charges following a shooting Thursday morning.
Police were alerted to the shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday after the Fayette County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting in the Robson area, according to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Once on the scene, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect, Doug Greene, 41, was arrested following the investigation on the charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Craig Anthony Cottle.
According to the press release, information suggests that Greene confronted Cottle at his residence, armed with a small-caliber handgun.
Greene is at Southern Regional Jail.